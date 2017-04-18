UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 Sibanye Gold Ltd:
* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company
* All regulatory conditions required for implementation of transaction have now been satisfied
* Transaction remains subject to approval of shareholders of Stillwater and Sibanye.
* A $1 billion equity capital raise, through rights offer, is optimal given current market conditions
* Company also plans to raise approximately us$1 billion in debt, most likely through bond market
* Subject to market conditions, these two tranches of capital are expected to be raised during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio