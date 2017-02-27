Feb 27 Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd

* Says it plans to use its shares in Hefei Meiling to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 500 million yuan ($72.79 million)

* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan exchangeable bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1slZQ; bit.ly/2l2sJHW

