BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co proposes issuance of USD-denominated senior notes
* Proposed issuance of USD-denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned investment unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P8sYjR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposed issuance of USD-denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Determined to provide for payment of a final dividend of 3.0 cents per share (fully franked) in its accounts as at 30 June 2017
June 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, according to filings with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).