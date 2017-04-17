April 17 Sichuan Jiuzhou Electronic Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to decrease by 80.8 percent to 100 percent, or to be 0 million yuan to 3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (15.6 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased sales of digital television business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v0YNtV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)