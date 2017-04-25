April 25 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 10 percent, or to be 347.5 million yuan to 424.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (386.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of transfusion products, as well as increased costs and expenses for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ACgNnz

