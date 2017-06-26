BRIEF-Repligen prices public offering of shares of common stock
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
June 26 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy property assets in Nanjing for 2.56 billion yuan ($374.32 million)
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Bluebird Bio announces pricing of public offering of common stock