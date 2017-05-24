BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
May 24Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 26
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
Spineguard and Xinrong medical group sign exclusive distribution agreement for Pediguard® in China
June 21 Anthem Inc, which has urged lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies for the Obamacare individual health insurance system, said on Wednesday it would reduce the number of individual plan offerings in Wisconsin and Indiana next year.