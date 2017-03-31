March 31 Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.3 million yuan to 17.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.5 million yuan)

* Says decreased revenue, increased labor cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uV4aom

