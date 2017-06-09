BRIEF-Adveo to outsource costumer service, warehouse management activities
* TO START NEGOTIATION PROCESS TO ADJUST SIZE OF ITS WORKFORCE IN CERTAIN AREAS AND ADAPT IT TO BUSINESS NEEDS IN SPAIN
June 9Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 14
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/g23aJl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TO START NEGOTIATION PROCESS TO ADJUST SIZE OF ITS WORKFORCE IN CERTAIN AREAS AND ADAPT IT TO BUSINESS NEEDS IN SPAIN
* Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zur Rose boosted by EU court decision on German pricing (Adds comment from CEO, details)