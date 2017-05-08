May 8 Siebert Financial Corp :
* Siebert Financial Corp. executes letter of intent with
Stockcross Financial Services
* After transaction, Siebert Financial will increase its
total customer assets to over $11 billion with 11 retail
branches nationwide
* Will exchange number of its shares as determined by an
outside party, Manorhaven Capital, Llc, according to a fairness
opinion
* Shares to be issued will be dilutive to all shareholders,
including current majority shareholders
* To acquire approximately $4 billion in customer assets of
its retail securities business and transfer of its sales force
