July 3 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals inc files for ipo of up to $74.8 million - sec filing

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals inc says it has have applied to have its common stock listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “SNNA”

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc - J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Bmo Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO Source text (bit.ly/2sjY6gx)