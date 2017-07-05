Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Sienna Senior Living Inc-
* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
* Sienna Senior Living Inc - deal for $21 million
* Deal for $21 million
* Sienna Senior Living Inc says purchase price was paid using available cash and drawdowns from company's credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others