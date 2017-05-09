May 9 Sienna Senior Living Inc

* Sienna Senior Living reports 2017 Q1 financial results

* Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30

* Qtrly affo per share, diluted $ 0.349

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S