March 14 Sientra Inc
* Sientra reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 sales $6.5 million versus $1.5 million
* Sientra inc- net loss for q4 of 2016 was $8.1 million,
compared to $28.3 million for same period in 2015
* Sientra inc - announces $15 million line of credit with an
additional $5 million credit facility
* Sientra inc- net cash and cash equivalents were $67.2
million as of december 31, 2016
* Sientra inc - submitted final pma supplement to fda for
new u.s. Manufacturing site
* Sientra inc - "2017 is a pivotal year for us as we prepare
to move into 2018 and beyond with our breast implant supply
chain back and intact"
