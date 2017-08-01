FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Sientra, Silimed reach settlement of lawsuit and related arbitration
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sientra, Silimed reach settlement of lawsuit and related arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* Sientra says on June 27, co, Silimed Ind*A De Implantes Ltda reached settlement of lawsuit and related arbitration between them - SEC filing

* Sientra says co agreed to pay Silimed lump sum of $9 million within 30-days of execution of settlement agreement, $1 million on or by July 1, 2018-SEC filing

* Sientra Inc - company and Silimed have granted each other covenants not to sue with respect to certain specified conduct

* Sientra Inc - parties executed settlement agreement on July 27, 2017

* Sientra - should co enter international markets, has agreed to make royalty payments of $12.50 on net sales of certain breast implant specifications, up to $5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2uRfddn) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.