March 29 Sierra Metals Inc

* Sierra Metals Inc. announces resignation of president and CEO

* Sierra Metals Inc - Mark Brennan has tendered his resignation as president and chief executive officer.

* Sierra Metals Inc - Brennan will continue in his current role for a period of 30 days to facilitate implementation of an orderly succession plan

* Sierra Metals Inc - Brennan also resigned as director of company effective immediately