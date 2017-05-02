May 2 Sierra Metals Inc

* Sierra metals reports strong q1-2017 financial results at its Sociedad Minera Corona subsidiary in Peru

* Sierra metals inc qtrly revenues of us$38.5 million versus $12.5 million in q1 2016

