BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
May 2 Sierra Metals Inc
* Sierra metals reports strong q1-2017 financial results at its Sociedad Minera Corona subsidiary in Peru
* Sierra metals inc qtrly revenues of us$38.5 million versus $12.5 million in q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results