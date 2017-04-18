US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 18 Sierra Metals Inc
* Sierra metals reports record first quarter 2017 production results
* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces; a 28% increase from q1 2016
* Qtrly copper equivalent production of 26.1 million pounds; a 28% increase from q1 2016
* Qtrly total tonnes processed of 529,695; an 11% increase over q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
NEW YORK, June 14 Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .