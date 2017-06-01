BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Sifco Industries Inc
* Sifco industries, inc. Closes its alliance plant location
* Sifco industries inc - board of directors approved closure of its alliance, ohio manufacturing plant
* Sifco industries inc - closure of its alliance plant will will affect approximately 38 employees
* Sifco industries inc - efforts to wind down operations in alliance will begin immediately
* Sifco industries inc - decision to close manufacturing plant was made primarily due to loss of a key customer in fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.