June 13 Sifco Industries Inc:

* Sifco Industries Inc - Salvatore Incanno resigned as vice president - finance and chief financial officer

* Sifco Industries Inc - Thomas R. Kubera has been named as interim chief financial officer, effective June 30, 2017

* Sifco Industries Inc - Kubera most recently served as controller, global operations services at Cliffs Natural Resources Inc