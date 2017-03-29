March 29 SIG
* Further to the announcement made on 14 March 2017, SIG
confirms that Meinie Oldersma will join SIG on 3 April 2017 and
will be appointed a Director of the board and Group Chief
Executive with effect from that date.
* Mel Ewell, currently Interim Group Chief Executive, will
continue to serve as an Executive Director for a handover period
following Oldersma's appointment, until 30 April 2017.
* With effect from 1 May 2017, Ewell will resume his
Non-Executive Director duties.
* Leslie Van de Walle, Chairman, has informed the Board of
his intention to step down as Chairman and retire as a Director
of the Board once a successor has been identified and once
Oldersma is established in role.
* In order to ensure an orderly succession process, a search
and selection process for a new Chairman will now commence.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(London Newsroom)