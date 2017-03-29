March 29 SIG

* Further to the announcement made on 14 March 2017, SIG confirms that Meinie Oldersma will join SIG on 3 April 2017 and will be appointed a Director of the board and Group Chief Executive with effect from that date.

* Mel Ewell, currently Interim Group Chief Executive, will continue to serve as an Executive Director for a handover period following Oldersma's appointment, until 30 April 2017.

* With effect from 1 May 2017, Ewell will resume his Non-Executive Director duties.

* Leslie Van de Walle, Chairman, has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chairman and retire as a Director of the Board once a successor has been identified and once Oldersma is established in role.

* In order to ensure an orderly succession process, a search and selection process for a new Chairman will now commence. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)