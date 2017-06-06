BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Sigma Designs Inc:
* Sigma Designs Inc reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $39.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sigma Designs Inc - in process of finalizing our new generation z-wave system-on-chip, and expect to start sampling by end of this fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage: