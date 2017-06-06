June 6 Sigma Designs Inc:

* Sigma Designs Inc reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue $39.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sigma Designs Inc - ‍in process of finalizing our new generation z-wave system-on-chip, and expect to start sampling by end of this fiscal year​