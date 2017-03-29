GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
March 29 Sigma Designs Inc:
* Sigma Designs, Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $42.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sigma Designs Inc - initiated an expense reduction program designed to lower annual operating expenses by approximately 10 percent compared with fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
