UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Sigma Healthcare Ltd:
* Sigma has now decided to commence legal proceedings against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group
* Has been in discussions in relation to operation of certain aspects of current supply agreement with My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group
* Offers of mediation and binding arbitration were also proposed but were rejected by MC/CW.
* Remedies to be sought by Sigma include declarations and injunctions for specific performance of agreement
* If MC/CW acts in accordance with their stated intention, impact on Sigma's EBIT is expected to be approximately $5m - $10m per annum
* "Current year underlying EBIT could be up to 5% below FY2016/17"
* "Ongoing legal costs will also impact earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources