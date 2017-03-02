March 2 Sigma Industries Inc:

* Sigma Industries reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Sigma Industries Inc- revenues for Q3 of fiscal 2017 amounted to $13.1 million, compared with $15.1 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Sigma Industries Inc- Q3 fiscal 2017 net income $0.03 per diluted share