May 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd
* Signet Jewelers announces first phase of strategic
outsourcing of credit portfolio
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - will sell $1.0 billion of its
prime-only credit quality accounts receivable to Alliance Data
Systems Corporation at par value
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet will form a seven-year
partnership with progressive leasing a subsidiary of Aaron's,
Inc.
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - as part of second phase, Signet
intends to fully outsource its secondary credit programs
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - company plans on engaging in
discussions with capital providers to finalize fully-outsourced
structure
* Signet Jewelers- Co, Genesis Financial Solutions entered
into preliminary agreement where genesis will service Signet's
non-prime accounts receivable
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - first phase of outsourced
partnership structure is designed to substantially maintain
Signet's net sales
* Signet Jewelers - transaction expected to be accretive to
EPS in first full year of operations based on current stock
prices and an october 2017 close
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - expects improved cash flow profile,
capital efficiency with slight decline in operating income from
sale of primary credit program
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - intends to use proceeds from sale of
its prime receivables to alliance data to repay its $600 million
securitization facility
