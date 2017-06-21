UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 Signet Jewelers Ltd
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Graf currently serves as chief financial officer at Discover Financial Services
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Dale Hilpert to retire from board of directors for personal reasons, effective June 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources