June 21 Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Graf currently serves as chief financial officer at Discover Financial Services

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Dale Hilpert to retire from board of directors for personal reasons, effective June 28, 2017