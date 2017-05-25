UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd
* Signet Jewelers reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Signet Jewelers Ltd says reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - qtrly same store sales declined 11.5%, including 330 basis points unfavorable impact attributable to later timing of mother's day holiday
* Signet Jewelers - qtrly total sales were $1,403.4 million, down 11.1% (10.1% on constant currency basis), compared to an increase of 3.2% in 13 weeks ended april 30, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet remains on-track to close approximately 165 to 170 stores in fiscal 2018 and open about 90 to 115 stores
* Signet Jewelers - "very slow start to year" as continued headwinds in retail environment were exacerbated by slowdown in jewelry spending, co specific challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources