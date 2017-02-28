UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Siguldas Cmas:
* FY 2016 profit for the period 85,322 euros ($90,466.92)versus 75,668 euros a year ago
* FY 2016 net sales 1.1 million euros versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2m33vIQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources