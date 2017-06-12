BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
June 12 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
* Croma-Pharma recently received China food and drug administration-approval for Princess Volume dermal filler
* Establishes joint venture on minimally-invasive aesthetic products
* Sales of Princess Volume dermal filler is expected to start as early as July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors