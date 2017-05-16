BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 16 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
* Company has recently entered into an agreement with Buchang Pharma with respect to distributorship of two products
* "Currently, Buchang Pharma has 100% equity interests in Tonghua Guhong, and intends to terminate distributorship arrangement with group"
* Following disposal of 50% interest in Jilin Sichang, group intends to retrieve its nationwide distributorship of Qunao from Buchang
* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Tonghua Guhong and Buchang on Guhong product shall be terminated
* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Jilin Sihuan and buchang on Qunao Product shall also be terminated
* PLACED 2,680,413 NEW SHARES AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 4.85, TOTALLING EUR 13 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10 MILLION PLANNED
* PROCEEDS FROM DIRECTED ISSUE TO BE ABOUT SEK 17.3 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS