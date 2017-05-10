May 10 SIIX Corp

* Says it will establish a wholly owned sales subsidiary, SIIX Vietnam Company Limited in July

* New subsidiary will be engaged in import, export and sale of electronic parts and electronic equipment

* New subsidiary will be capitalized at $100,000, or 11 million yen

* New subsidiary will start operation in August

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Q1y2pt

