BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 SIIX Corp
* Says it will establish a wholly owned sales subsidiary, SIIX Vietnam Company Limited in July
* New subsidiary will be engaged in import, export and sale of electronic parts and electronic equipment
* New subsidiary will be capitalized at $100,000, or 11 million yen
* New subsidiary will start operation in August
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Q1y2pt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.