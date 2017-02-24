Feb 23 Sika AG
* Sika achieves record results in 2016 - strategic targets
raised
* Says posted Ebit CHF 795.3 million, +18.1 percent and net
profit CHF 566.6 million, +21.8 percent for the 2016 business
year
* Goal for 2017 is increasing sales by 6-8 percent to chf 6
billion , opening 8 new factories, and establishing 3 national
subsidiaries
* Ebit and net profit should continue to increase at a
disproportionately high rate in 2017
* Says posted sales of chf 5,747.7 million achieved for the
2016 business year versus chf 5,489.2 million
* Says net profit per share (eps) chf 221.81 for 2016
business year versus chf 181.37 per share year ago
* Board of directors will propose to shareholders 31 percent
increase in 2016 dividend to chf 102 per bearer share from chf
78.00 in 2015
* Board of directors will propose to shareholders increase
in 2016 dividend to chf 17 per registered share from chf 13 in
2015
