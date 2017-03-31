Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
March 31 Sika AG:
* Has decided on changes in group management
* Following management changes are effective as of April 1, 2017
* Thomas Hasler, currently chief technology officer, is appointed head industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .