March 29 Sika AG:

* Schenker-Winkler Holding rejects the board's dividend proposal to pay out a dividend of 102 Swiss francs ($102.33) per bearer share and will propose a dividend of 96 francs per bearer share at the Annual General Meeting of April 11

* Board of Sika will comment on SWH's proposal in due course