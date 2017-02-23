BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
Feb 23 Sikarin Pcl
* Fy net profit 189.7 million baht versus 115.5 million baht
* Fy total revenue 2.53 billion baht versus 2.02 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)