June 30 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Sikorsky signs five-year production contract to build
Black Hawk helicopters for U.S. Army
* Lockheed martin corp - signed 5 -year contract for 257
h-60 Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to U.S. Army and
foreign military sales customers
* Lockheed Martin Corp - contract value for expected
deliveries is approximately $3.8 billion and includes options
for an additional 103 aircraft
* Lockheed Martin Corp - deliveries are scheduled to begin
in october of year and continue through 2022
* Lockheed Martin Corp - total contract value could
potentially reach $5.2 billion
