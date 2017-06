March 3 Silgan Holdings Inc

* Silgan announces partial redemption of its outstanding 5% senior notes

* Silgan Holdings Inc - Has given an irrevocable notice for redemption of $220 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5% senior notes due 2020

* Following redemption company will continue to have outstanding $280 million of its 5% senior notes

* Redemption date for partial redemption is April 3, 2017