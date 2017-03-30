March 30 Silgan Holdings Inc:

* Silgan Holdings Inc - co , units completed an amendment and restatement of our existing senior secured credit facility

* Silgan Holdings - amended and restated senior secured credit facility extends maturity of existing senior secured credit facility, dated as of Jan 14, 2014

* Silgan Holdings Inc - amended and restated provides multicurrency revolving loan facility for an aggregate of $1.19 billion of revolving loans, letters of credit and swingline loans