April 26 Silicon Laboratories Inc
* Silicon Labs announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 revenue $184 million to $189 million
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly revenues $179 million
versus $162 million
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.36
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 GAAP diluted earnings
per share between $0.27 and $0.33
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted
earnings per share between $0.68 and $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $176.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $184.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.63
