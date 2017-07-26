FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
July 26, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Silicon Labs sees Q3 revenue $193 million to $199 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc:

* Silicon Labs announces record revenue in second quarter 2017

* Sees Q3 revenue $193 million to $199 million

* Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share (eps) were $0.38 and $0.79, respectively

* Expects GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.35 and $0.41 in Q3

* Silicon Laboratories Inc -sees Q3 ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.78 and $0.84​

* Silicon Laboratories Inc qtrly revenues $190.1 million versus $174.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

