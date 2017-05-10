BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 Silicon Studio Corp :
* Says co plans to sell two smart phone game apps related assets (target assets), to Mynet Inc 's newly established game service unit, at 200 million yen (tax excluded), on May 31
* Says target assets includes Japanese and English version of game Fantasica and Japanese, traditional Chinese and English version of game Age of Ishtaria
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dcHlPA ; goo.gl/PhryQx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.