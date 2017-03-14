March 14 Siltronic
* CEO says sees positive price development in 2017, expects
scarcity in wafer market to continue for now
* CFO says expects further cost savings of 20-25 million eur
for 2017
* CEO says affirms sees 2017 sales of at least 1 billion
eur, Q1 will be at Q4 level, Q2 to bring higher sales
* CEO says won't invest in additional capacity until prices
have risen 30 percent
* CEO says doesn't expect a huge block of capacity to come
to market like it did 10 yrs ago
* CEO says will tweak guidance when Q1 results are presented
* CEO says expects average annual market growth of 3-5
percent in coming 5 yrs
