FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 28, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG

* Q2 EBITDA up 37 percent compared with previous quarter

* Q2 EBITDA margin of 25.7 percent achieved

* Forecast raised

* Has raised its forecast for financial year 2017 and now expects sales of at least eur 1.12 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 27 percent

* Maximizing output within existing production capacities continues to be company's top priority

* Implemented price increases faster than expected due to full loading

* Average selling prices have risen considerably during first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.