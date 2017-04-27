April 27 Siltronic AG

* Demand for 300mm and 200mm wafers continues to be very strong

* Says significant Q1 sales growth of 17 percent

* Says EBITDA in Q1 more than doubled year-on-year

* EBITDA margin of 20.5 percent (Q1 2016: 10.7 percent)

* Says forecast adjusted slightly upward

* Says expects to achieve cost savings of eur 15 million to eur 20 million in 2017

* Says is now expecting sales of at least eur 1.06 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 23 percent

* Says average selling prices of 300mm wafers still not at a level that would make an expansion of production capacity commercially viable

* Says profit for Q1 of 2017 amounted to eur 17.0 million

* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to eur 53.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: