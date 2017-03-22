March 22 Silver Run Acquisition Ii Corp

* Blank Check Co Silver Run Acquisition II Corp files for ipo of up to $900 million - SEC filing

* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $550 million

* Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. are underwriters for ipo

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee