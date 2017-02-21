BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Silver Spring Networks Inc:
* Silver Spring Networks reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Preliminary qtrly revenue was $66.3 million, versus $199.2 million
* Silver Spring Networks Inc - total backlog of $1.165 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016, up over 50pct from end of last year
* Silver Spring Networks Inc qtrly loss per share $0.27
* Preliminary qtrly non-GAAP billings were $77.7 million, up 4pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $76.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP