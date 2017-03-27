GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after Wall St tech rout, dollar holds gains
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
March 27 Silver Standard Resources Inc
* Silver Standard appoints Michael Anglin chairman of the board
* Silver Standard Resources - Peter Tomsett will not stand for re-election to board of directors at co's 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders
* Silver Standard Resources Inc - Board of directors has appointed A. E. Michael Anglin to assume role of chairman, effective May 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California legislators on Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen AG to spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)