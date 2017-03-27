March 27 Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Silver Standard appoints Michael Anglin chairman of the board

* Silver Standard Resources - Peter Tomsett will not stand for re-election to board of directors at co's 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders

* Silver Standard Resources Inc - Board of directors has appointed A. E. Michael Anglin to assume role of chairman, effective May 4, 2017