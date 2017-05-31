BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group names Lain Hancock CEO of Bai brands
May 31 Silver Standard Resources Inc
* Silver standard forms joint venture with golden arrow and files technical report for the chinchillas project
* Silver standard resources inc - silver standard is joint venture operator and has made an option exercise payment of $13.0 million to golden arrow
* Silver standard resources - transaction to form a joint venture with golden arrow resources corp for development of chinchillas project closed today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* mr. José de castro appointed director and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share