BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Silver Wheaton Corp
* Silver Wheaton announces first quarter results for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $198 million
* Company on track to meet or exceed full-year gold production guidance
* Attributable production in Q1 of 6.5 million ounces of silver, compared with 7.5 million ounces of silver in q1 2016
* Eestimated attributable silver and gold production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia